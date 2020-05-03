North-east MSP calls on Scottish-Chinese community to enter new awards

A north-east MSP is calling for people from the Scottish-Chinese community to put themselves forward for a new award.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt is asking constituents to enter the Blossom Awards, designed to recognise the achievements and contributions to national life of the Scottish-Chinese and British-Chinese community.

Nominations are now open, looking to recognise high achievers in fields from science to business and voluntary work.

Ms Watt said: “Scottish-Chinese people are doing inspirational work in communities across our area and across Scotland, and the Blossom Awards shine a light on their success and contribution.”

Nominations must be submitted online at theblossomawards.org.uk before June 12.

Award winners will be invited to a ceremony in central London in late October.