North-east MSP calls on political opponents to get behind draft budget plans

An Aberdeenshire MSP is calling on his political opponents to get behind the Scottish Government’s draft budget proposals that commit £15 billion to health and care services.

The SNP Government announced plans to increase spending on health services by £1bn, with health and social care partnerships earmarked to receive nearly £9.5bn.

MSPs will vote on draft budget proposals next month, which includes £117 million for mental health funding.

Stewart Stevenson MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast said: “The Scottish Government is investing record amounts in our NHS.

“As a cherished public service, MSPs must do all we can to ensure it is properly funded.”