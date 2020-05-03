North-east MSP calls on Government to extend Brexit negotiations

A north-east MSP has asked the UK Government to extend Brexit negotiations because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Aberdeen South and North Kincardine MSP Maureen Watt has called on the UK Government to extend the negotiation deadline.

Ms Watt said the move would lessen the economic impact and enable resources to be put towards Covid-19.

The UK is currently in a “transition period”, meaning it has left the European Union but is following rules and has access to the single market.

Ms Watt said: “For the UK Government to pursue its plans to impose a hard Brexit on the country, while we are facing a global health emergency, is reckless in the extreme.

“Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire voted to remain in the EU – just like every local authority in Scotland – and it’s clear that businesses here simply do not have the capacity to prepare for Brexit when they are fighting to survive the impact of Covid-19 and the severe drop in the oil price.

“People and businesses will be understandably concerned about this, so it’s imperative the Government does the responsible thing and requests an extension to the transition period.

“There is still time for it to change course, listen to the public and ensure every effort is put to tackling coronavirus.”

The UK Government was contacted for comment.