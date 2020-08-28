North-east MSP calls for voices of young people to be heard during Covid-19 recovery

A north-east MSP has called on the Scottish Government to ensure young people are listened to during the economic recovery of the country from Covid-19.

Aberdeenshire East SNP MSP Gillian Martin asked Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills Jamie Hepburn to outline how young people were being involved in discussions about the impact any downturn might have on them.

Earlier this month, £60m was pledged to give all young people access to work, training or education, called the Youth Guarantee.

Mr Hepburn replied saying that young people would be centre in discussions on the Youth Guarantee.

He said: “Young people are one of the groups most likely to be disproportionally impacted by the effects of any downturn.

“We’ve asked Sandy Begbie to take forward the work on our youth guarantee and he is ensuring that he is hearing the voice of young people as part of dialogue as to how to take forward the youth guarantee.”

Mr Begbie is part of the advisory group on Economic Recovery.

Ms Martin added: “I am pleased the Minister for Business, Fair Work and Skills has reinforced the commitment surrounding the development of a job guarantee for young people.

“We must ensure young people are not left behind, that their voices are heard, and they are listened to as to how best to support them as we transition through this health crisis and the climate crisis long-term.”