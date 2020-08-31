North-east MSP calls for support for pupils unhappy with exam results

A north-east MSP has urged the Scottish Government to consider the support available to students unhappy with their exam results.

Education chiefs and government ministers previously performed a u-turn, announcing pupils’ grades would be based on teacher estimates after thousands had their results downgraded.

However, north-east regional Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald says many youngsters still have not achieved the grades needed to achieve their goals, such as work or further education.

And he has urged ministers to consider the options available to those who wish to appeal.

Mr Macdonald said: “The welcome u-turn by the Scottish Government resolved the exams crisis for thousands of young people, but a minority didn’t get the grades they needed to continue their studies.

“Under SQA rules there is no scope for individual students to submit appeals; only schools can appeal exam results and only under a narrow set of criteria, such as suspected administrative errors or discrimination.

“However, these are unprecedented times and they call for unprecedented measures in order to make sure that every student is reassured that everything has been done to confirm that their results are fair.

“Scottish ministers need to ensure that there are options available for individual students who want to appeal their final grades.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “Scotland has moved to establish teacher and school judgement as the basis for this year’s awards and maintained a ‘no detriment’ principle for those pupils who received a higher grade than estimated under the moderated system originally used this year.

“Where a learner may have any concerns regarding their grade estimate we would encourage them to talk to their school or college in the first instance. The appeals process is a matter for the SQA.”