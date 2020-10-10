Aberdeen MSP calls for safety review after blaze high-rise

An Aberdeen MSP has called for a review into fire safety at high-rise blocks in the city.

Last week emergency services were called to Northsea Court in Seaton after a sofa, which had been left on a 16th-floor landing to be uplifted, caught fire.

Kevin Stewart, the MSP for Aberdeen Central, has discussed concerns over fire safety in the city’s high-rises with residents.

He has now called on city council chiefs to review procedures – and warned of “tragic consequences” if fears are ignored.

Mr Stewart said: “What I have heard from residents in Northsea Court is incredibly concerning. Aberdeen City Council needs to urgently review what has happened here and commit to making sure this cannot happen again.

“We’ve seen elsewhere the importance of fire safety in multi-storey buildings and the tragic consequences when safety isn’t taken seriously.

“We need to see swift action taken and I hope that the council will do just that.”

Mr Stewart added: “I’m pleased that firefighters were able to quickly deal with this incident and I’m thankful to them for tackling this fire.”

His calls for a review have been backed by Northsea Court resident Lewis McGill, who said he had opened the door of his flat to find the landing “filled with smoke”.

He added: “The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service were very reassuring and came knocking on doors to make sure that residents were okay and told us to stay inside.

“I can’t thank them enough for doing this.

“I can only hope that the person responsible for putting their furniture out in the landing and the person who started the fire is held accountable for their actions.”

Following the incident, residents in Northsea Court raised concerns the fire alarms in the building did not sound.

However, Aberdeen City Council explained communal areas in high-rise blocks are not fitted with audible alarms to allow the fire service to deal with incidents more effectively.

The policy means firefighters do not have to battle through hundreds of people coming down flights of stairs while trying to reach an incident.

It also minimises disruption to residents in the event of false alarms, which make up the majority of calls to high-rises in the city.

Police Scotland confirmed inquiries are still ongoing into the incident.

A spokesman for Aberdeen City Council said: “Resident safety is our top priority and since the Grenfell Tower fire we have reviewed safety in all our multi-storey blocks along with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“We continue to engage with residents over fire safety measures, including not leaving goods in the communal spaces.”

The fire service’s local senior officer for Aberdeen City Bruce Farquharson said: “We have worked extensively with Aberdeen City Council and we continue to work in close partnership with them on fire safety measures in multi-story flats.

“Resident safety is a priority and we welcome any opportunity for a review of fire safety procedures, and will support Aberdeen City Council in this work.

“We would also like to take this opportunity to remind all residents who live in homes where there are communal areas to ensure that these spaces are kept clear of any potential hazards.

“Make sure stairs, landings and corridors are free of obstacles and if you have arranged for items to be taken away, do not leave these in common areas and dispose of all rubbish properly.”