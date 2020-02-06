North-east MSP calls for return of Aberdeen to Gatwick flights

A north-east MSP has called for the return of an air route between London and Aberdeen.

Liam Kerr has written to easyJet urging them to reinstate the Aberdeen International Airport to Gatwick route it axed last February.

Mr Kerr wrote: “I would urge easyJet to urgently review its original decision giving a clear indication when this route will be restored.”

An easyJet spokesman said: “We already operate a minimum of four flights a week between Aberdeen and London Luton, a route we’ve increased capacity on by 17% for this year.

“We reviewed the Gatwick route and decided to cease operating it because a reduction in demand made it unviable.”