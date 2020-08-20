North-east MSP calls for more financial support for Aberdeen

A north-east MSP has called on the First Minister to provide more financial support for Aberdeen.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said Aberdeen was on a “knife edge” due to the localised restrictions.

The plea was made at First Minister’ Questions, following the news that a £1m fund would be available to businesses in the city that have had to close.

Mr Kerr said the right support must be made available to the city, or more than 5,000 jobs would be at risk.

He said: “Measures to suppress coronavirus must be matched with the right support so my Aberdeen constituents can continue to provide for themselves and for their families.

“Businesses are on a knife edge.

“Aberdeen council are clear that over 5,000 jobs are risk without more financial support.

“First Minister, the north-east must not be left behind — will you listen to the north-east and pledge urgently further funding support?”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that the £1m fund was up against a “hard limit”.

She said: “I would really love to do more in terms of economic support for Aberdeen and for other businesses in other parts of the country but I come back to this inescapable point that the budget my government has limits to it because of the limitations in our ability to borrow and our inability to overspend and that I’m afraid is a hard fact.

“I hope that those who rightly are calling for more money to be made available to Aberdeen or to other parts of the country will join with us in making the case to the UK government to increase borrowing powers or make more funding available because without one or other of those are both of those that we are going to run up against the very hard limit.”