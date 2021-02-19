North-east MSP calls for further policing to tackle violent crime

A north-east MSP has called for more police officers to be recruited in rural areas following a rise of violent crime.

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett quizzed justice secretary Humza Yousaf on what is being done to protect officer numbers, after figures showed that in 2012/13 non-sexual crimes of violence were recorded at 110, while they rose to 326 in 2019/20.

Several police stations have also closed in Aberdeenshire in recent years.

In his question in parliament to Mr Yousaf, Mr Burnett raised the deliberate fire at Kemnay and District Rifle Club as an example.

He said: “Since 2013, Aberdeenshire has seen violent crime triple while five police stations have closed – Kemnay is one of these which is in my constituency.

“Kemnay and District Rifle Club had their buildings burned to the ground in a deliberate fire.

“With fewer police officers, and fewer police stations, is the justice secretary going to do anything to protect rural communities?”

Mr Yousaf answered: “What I would say to Alexander Burnett, if there are particular issues he feels need addressed he should take these up operationally with the local divisional commander.”

After the meeting, Mr Burnett added: “I’m angry at the fact Mr Yousaf has openly passed the buck to the divisional commander.

“The recent fire at Kemnay and District Rifle Club highlights the pressure the police in Aberdeenshire are under, having to cover rural areas that are a long distance apart during a time of so much uncertainty.

“This is why our hardworking officers in Aberdeenshire must get the resources they need to tackle crime right across the region.

“Staff absences from coronavirus have also occurred which is why it’s even more important that police numbers are increased.”