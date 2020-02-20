MSP calls for clarity over Aberdeen bypass traffic figures

A north-east MSP has called on the Scottish Government to publish full statistics on traffic flow in Aberdeen.

Transport Scotland, the Scottish Government’s transport arm, published figures showing the number of heavy goods vehicles (HGVs) in the city had fallen significantly.

The body claimed HGV traffic had reduced by as much as 61% since the opening of the AWPR.

But Labour’s Lewis Macdonald called on ministers to reveal the full impact of the new road.

He said: “Transport Scotland has quoted selectively from data they have collected, to show that the number of HGVs on Anderson Drive and the Parkway has fallen significantly.

“Transparency is essential if we are to understand the impact the AWPR has had on traffic in and around Aberdeen, but even more so in assessing plans for future road and rail projects.”

A Transport Scotland spokesman said: “The data released showing a substantial reduction in HGV traffic as a result of the new road is from an initial evaluation which looks at limited data sources only.

“The one year after evaluation commences a full calendar year after completion and for a project of this scale will take a significant period of time to complete.”