North-east MSP calls for cash to be used for new training fund

A north-east MSP has urged Scottish Government ministers to use a £100 million fund to support energy transition.

Gillian Martin, the MSP for Aberdeenshire East, has written to Holyrood economy chief Fiona Hyslop to ask for part of a £100 million employment support pot to be used for a transition training fund.

Ms Martin has been campaigning for the fund as a result of the low oil price.

She said: “Kate Forbes’ announcement of £100m for targeted employment support and training is hugely welcome at a time of worrying uncertainty for the region.

“Some of that money should be targeted at the north-east, and I hope my colleagues in Government give a transition training fund serious consideration.

“A fund to enable our workforce to channel their skills into a sustainable future could give people a route to a prosperous, secure future.”

Speaking at Holyrood, Ms Forbes said: “While, clearly, there are UK-wide schemes that will apply in Scotland our assessment is that much more support is required for the labour market.

“That is why I’m committing that we will make an additional £100m available this year for targeted employment support and training; to help keep people in work, or help them retrain.

“Even alongside the Chancellor’s youth employment scheme, this is unlikely to be all that we will need to support employment and skills over the next year; but it is a first step.”