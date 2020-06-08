North-east MSP calls for action over Lyme disease

A politician has called for more action to prevent Lyme disease after it emerged a government campaign had only raised awareness about the condition once in two years.

A social media campaign was set up two years ago following a surge in the number of cases of the tick-borne disease in Scotland.

But there has only been one post on the condition since and public health minister Joe FitzPatrick admitted no new materials are ready for people getting back outdoors following lockdown.

Now Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett – who has campaigned to raise awareness of Lyme Disease – said people are being put at risk.

Experts say the constituency could be a high-risk area for the disease due to the number of ticks and large rural areas with long grass.

Mr Burnett called for the social media campaign to be stepped up to help prevent people falling ill.

He said: “This Scottish government has been slow to acknowledge the threat of Lyme Disease, how little people know about the disease, and how there is a much higher chance of contracting it in our uplands.

“This had to be pointed out to them by NFU Scotland and the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence in England.

“It’s only human nature that people will feel drawn to the great outdoors as lockdown restrictions are eased.

“But the SNP are putting walkers at risk without any thought, and I am stunned by Mr FitzPatrick’s admission over how little has been done.”

Lyme Disease can cause severe neurological problems, as well as fatigue, joint pain and heart conditions.

The number of annual cases in Scotland rose from 30 in 1996 to 220 in 2015.

When quizzed in parliament by Mr Burnett, Mr FitzPatrick said: “The Scottish Government issued a tweet to raise awareness of Lyme Disease Awareness Month in May 2019 as a reminder to walkers when out and about in the countryside.

“Existing guidance and materials are widely available and remain relevant for anyone walking outdoors. There has not been any new guidance produced recently, as the Scottish Government’s focus has been on supporting the Covid-19 response.”

To find out about Lyme Disease, visit nhsinform.scot/bugs-and-germs