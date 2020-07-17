North-east MSP brands BT job cuts consultation a ‘sham’

Two north-east MSPs have branded a consultation over redundancies a “sham” after meeting with company bosses.

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart and Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin met with Openreach and BT chiefs earlier today in light of the announcement that Openreach jobs at New Telecom House were going to be slashed following BT Group’s decision to leave Aberdeen.

They said Openreach explained that centres of excellence were to be the way forward, and staff would either have to move to another part of the country for work or be made redundant.

Home working alternatives for employees are also not being considered, despite proving successful in the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Stewart said: “I’m appalled that home working has not been considered given how successful this has proved in recent months – this is a communications company seemingly unable to establish a basic communications system to allow folk to work from home.

“BT say that a consultation process in underway but it was clear from our meeting that this is a sham and a done deal with BT determined to move staff to so called ‘centres of excellence’ elsewhere – you call these centres what you like but the reality is BT is abandoning Aberdeen and there will be nothing excellent about them if they don’t house the experienced staff which BT are currently prepared to chop.”

Ms Martin added: “Frankly I found the explanation around relocating from Aberdeen unconvincing and completely lacking in ambition. We have seen how highly skilled and long serving BT and Openreach staff have been able to work remotely during the pandemic, but that success has been thrown out with a determination to move physical offices, which requires employees to physically move along with them.

“I know from constituents working for Openreach that their proposals around how home working could save their jobs have all but dismissed.

“When I put this to Mark Dames, he gave me no indication that these proposals would be looked at despite maintaining that a consultation is ongoing. I am very disappointed in their attitude and lack of ambition, and not a little dismayed that flexibility around how we work is being dismissed out of hand by a company which is supposed to be a leader in putting in the infrastructure that makes it possible.”

BT Group has been contacted for comment.