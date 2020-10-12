North-east MSP backs start of bowel screening programme

A north-east MSP has welcomed plans to resume bowel screening after it was paused due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Screening kits will again begin to be sent out, with people who were sent a kit before the pause in March asked to complete and return them.

The programme was previously suspended following consideration of the risks, and included the postponement of follow-up investigations.

Now, additional safety measures have been put in place to allow staff and patients to adhere to physical distancing, and there will be staggered appointments to ensure quieter waiting areas.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson said he was pleased to see the programme resume.

He said: “The temporary pause of the programme was one of a number of difficult decisions which was made in response to the impact of Covid-19.

“I would encourage constituents who received a bowel screening kit in March to return it and anyone who is sent one in the coming months.”

Genevieve Edwards, chief executive at Bowel Cancer UK, added: “Bowel cancer is Scotland’s second biggest cancer killer but it’s treatable and curable, especially when diagnosed early.

“While we all clearly understand the massive impact, the pandemic has had on the NHS, getting back on track with screening now will help to save lives, and we urge all over 50s to complete it.”