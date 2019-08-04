North-east MSP backs review into Scottish Breast Screening Programme

An MSP has backed plans to review the Scottish Breast Screening Programme.

It comes after the Scottish Government announced plans for a review, which is expected to take around a year.

The review will be carried out by the National Services Division (NSD), part of NHS National Services Scotland which co-ordinates the programme.

North-east Scotland MSP Gillian Martin said: “I welcome the Scottish Government’s announcement on its plans to review the breast screening programme.

“Effective breast screening saves lives and it is clear there is an ambition for the programme we have in this country to be the best it can be.”

NSD will report its conclusions to the Scottish Screening Committee which provides advice to ministers.

The review will involve an appraisal of the current programme, current pressures and future options for delivery.