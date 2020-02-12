North-east MSP backs new laws to improve animal welfare

New legislation is being proposed to improve animal welfare.

The Animals and Wildlife (Penalties, Protections and Powers) (Scotland) Bill aims to provide further protection for animals and wildlife and would make provisions for offences against animals – including how those are dealt with in court.

It would also provide authorised people, such as certain inspectors and constables, with powers to deal with animals taken into possession on welfare grounds regardless of whether an offence has taken place.

Service animals would also receive additional protection.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Aberdeenshire East MSP Gillian Martin is the convener of the Scottish Parliament’s environment, climate change and land reform committee, which has produced a stage one report on the bill.

Ms Martin said: “We have explored the proposed penalties along with the powers given to those authorised to take animals into possession on welfare grounds.

“The bill was widely welcomed but we believed more could be done.

“We recognise the tight focus of the bill but we’re also in no doubt it goes a long way to improving animal and wildlife protections in Scotland.”