North-east MSP backs funding boost for young workforce

A north-east MSP has welcomed the announcement of plans to make £10 million available to support apprenticeships.

The Scottish Government Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop said the funding would help ensure the country’s future workforce would be at the heart of rebuilding the economy following the coronavirus pandemic.

The move has been made to help recruit and retrain apprentices, with additional funding also available for the Adopt an Apprentice programme.

It will assist apprentices who are facing redundancy as a result of Covid-19 to get back into work.

Banffshire and Buchan Coast MSP Stewart Stevenson praised the initiative.

He said: “We have faced unprecedented times during the coronavirus pandemic and the scale of this funding allocated by the Scottish Government will help provide essential support for our future workforce.

“This is also an important way for companies to invest in new staff and provide the skills the economy needs.

“It is vital we support young people entering the jobs market for the first time and ensure they have the opportunity to contribute to our economic recovery from Covid-19.”

Economy Secretary Fiona Hyslop added: “This targeted funding will extend the reach of our support for apprentices, including our Adopt an Apprentice programme.

“Combined with our commitment of at least £50 million for youth employment and the Youth Guarantee, we will ensure no one is left behind.”