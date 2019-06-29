North-east MSP backs campaign to tackle violence against women

An MSP has backed a campaign to tackle violence against women in the north-east.

Betting shop staff from bookmakers William Hill, Ladbrokes Coral and Paddy Power are taking part in a campaign by White Ribbon Scotland, a charity aiming to end gender-based violence.

During the campaign, betting shop staff will ask men who enter their shops to sign a pledge to “never to commit, condone or remain silent about violence against women in all its forms”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Betting shops across the north-east are taking part, including in Aberdeen and Stonehaven.

North-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “Although some gender-based violence is reported to the police, we know a significant portion isn’t.

“That risks creating an atmosphere in which vile behaviour becomes normal. Confronting that is the first step to solving the problem of domestic abuse across Scotland.”