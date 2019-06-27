North-east MSP backs campaign to stop discrimination against Guide Dog owners

A north-east-east MP has backed a campaign to tackle discrimination against guide dog owners.

More than 100 blind and partially-sighted people from across the UK converged on Westminster Hall in Parliament to share their experiences of being turned away because of their companions.

It comes as a survey found three out of four (76%) people had not been allowed into venues.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson, who attended the event, said: “It was disturbing to hear how common these incidents of discrimination are for owners.

“No one should be turned away on their local high street because of their assistance dog.

“I support the Guide Dogs’ Access All Areas campaign to tackle the ignorance that causes access refusals and makes sure businesses are held accountable when they occur.”