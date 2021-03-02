A north-east MSP has backed calls for fuel duty to be frozen in this week’s Budget.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is set to ditch any plans for a 5p rise in fuel duty when the UK Government budget is set this week.

This would continue the freeze on fuel duty, which was introduced as a policy by the government in 2010.

A fuel price freeze is backed by Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett, who said the policy has saved north-east residents thousands of pounds since it was brought in – particularly those who live in rural areas.

Mr Burnett said: “The freeze on fuel duty over the last decade has been hugely welcome for motorists right across the north-east.

“If reports suggesting Rishi Sunak is set to extend it again are true then that is of huge relief.

“The UK Conservative Government have helped save motorists in the likes of Aberdeenshire more than £1,000 over the last decade.

“As we focus on rebuilding our economy and communities after the pandemic, it is vital that the freeze stays in place.

“Areas across Aberdeenshire such as Deeside have extremely limited access to public transport and the freeze in fuel duty has been a lifeline.

“If Rishi Sunak confirms the freeze in next week’s Budget, then I will be proud to back it.”