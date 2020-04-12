North-east MSP backs business support scheme

A north-east MSP has backed a scheme set up to help tourism and events firms affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

VisitScotland has announced the creation of a dedicated business advice team to support companies struggling as a result of the pandemic.

It offers general advice to businesses, as well as guidance on what steps should be taken around events which have not yet been cancelled.

VisitScotland said in a statement posted on its website: “We know this is an extremely difficult time for businesses and individuals across Scotland and we are closely monitoring the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation as it develops to ensure we are in the best position to work with the Scottish Government and other key partners to manage what’s happening as effectively as possible.”

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett gave the initiative his backing and urged firms to take advantage of the support.

He added: “The tourism and events industry contributes greatly to Scotland’s economy and it is important they receive all the support they need, so they are able to open to visitors again soon.”

