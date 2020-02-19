North-east MSP backs budget despite warnings issued over police ‘underfunding’

A plea has been made to put an end to the “underfunding” of Police Scotland.

The force’s deputy chief officer David Page wrote to Holyrood’s justice sub-committee on policing criticising spending plans announced on February 6.

He claimed Police Scotland’s budget will suffer a real-terms drop, meaning plans to modernise the force will not take place this year.

In his letter to MSPs, Mr Page said the force had made the Scottish Government aware of the need for £74 million in capital spending last summer – but just £44.6m has been promised in the draft budget, £5m of which is to be set aside to decarbonise the police fleet.

He added: “We are disappointed the 2020-21 draft budget continues the long-term trend of Police Scotland being structurally underfunded.

“The impact of this settlement is that no new change improvement activity will be possible in 2020-21.”

And opposition MSPs warned that means police stations in the area face falling into a state of disrepair, while equipment becomes outdated.

Conservative shadow justice secretary Liam Kerr described the situation as “disgraceful”.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

He said: “It’s clear the SNP Government is failing Police Scotland, with cuts leading to fewer frontline officers in the north-east.

“We have called for additional funding of £50m for Police Scotland while the SNP have cut the force’s capital funding to the bone – it’s disgraceful.”

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald added: “Unless SNP ministers do something about it, we can expect to see another year of police station ceilings falling down and police officers trying to do a difficult and sometimes dangerous job with equipment which is no longer fit for purpose.

“This Government’s record of failing Scotland’s public services seems to continue to go from bad to worse.”

However, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP Kevin Stewart defended the spending plans.

He said: “The work of our local police force here in Aberdeen is invaluable and this budget will deliver an additional £37m for the police resource budget while investing £6.5m to directly tackle reoffending rates.”

A Scottish Government spokeswoman insisted ministers were committed to providing more officers on the streets of the north-east.

She added: “We have committed to providing an extra £42 million for Police Scotland’s annual budget – a 3.6% rise to more than £1.2 billion – that will ensure the service can keep officer numbers at current levels, as well as maintaining and modernising its estate.”