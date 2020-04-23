North-east MSP appeals for Government to act urgently to support care workers

A north-east MSP has urged ministers to act “urgently” to support care home staff and operators.

Labour’s Lewis Macdonald has asked the Scottish Government to ensure staff have enough equipment to keep them and residents safe from coronavirus.

Mr Macdonald was speaking as new statistics confirmed nearly 40 deaths at north-east care homes have so far been linked to Covid-19.

He said: “Care home workers and residents are as much at risk as staff and patients in hospital, and it is essential action is taken to protect these very vulnerable people.

“Care homes in the north-east are now among those reporting multiple deaths as a result of Covid-19 in recent weeks.

“Nobody is immune. I hope the Scottish Government will act urgently to provide care home operators and staff with the help they need.”

A total of 384 care homes across the country have an outbreak of the virus.

First Minster Nicola Sturgeon addressed the high number of deaths in care homes in her daily briefing on coronavirus.

She said: “Older people in care homes require as much, if not more, support and protection as anyone else in our society and we’re working with care homes and other partners to provide that.”

We’ll bring you all of the news as it happens throughout the day: