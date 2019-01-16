Here’s how the north-east MPs voted in last night’s Brexit Vote and why

North-east MPs have spoken out after a emphatic 432 votes to 202 rejected Theresa May’s Brexit plans.

Last night, political leaders took a vote to on the Prime Minister’s Withdrawal Agreement which she sealed with Brussels in November after almost two years of negotiation.

Scottish politicians reacted to the “historic defeat” as well as local politicians across the north-east.

AGAINST

Kirsty Blackman SNP MP for Aberdeen North voted against the deal. She said: “I could not vote for Theresa May’s deal because it does not protect what the people of Aberdeen, and across Scotland, voted for. We voted overwhelmingly to remain in the EU.

“I will continue to defend my constituents and fight for their best interests.

“This deal does nothing to protect the close relationship we have with Europe. I will not stand by whilst the Tories try to drag us along with them into a poorer, weaker society in the name of so-called sovereignty.”

Ross Thomson, Scottish Conservative MP for Aberdeen South, said: “I could not in good conscience vote for a deal that treats Northern Ireland as a foreign country and in my view genuinely risks the integrity of the UK. ”

Douglas Ross, Scottish Conservative MP for Moray, also voted against the deal.

FOR

Kirstene Hair, Scottish Conservative MP for Angus, said: “I voted in favour of the withdrawal agreement, despite some misgivings, because it is the right thing to do. There is not going to be a perfect deal.”

Andrew Bowie, Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said:

“I am disappointed with the result as I have supported this deal from the outset. However, I fully back the Prime Minister to carry on and deliver on the stated will of the British people to leave the EU – and to do so in a way that protects the national interest.“

Colin Clark, Scottish Conservative MP for Gordon, voted for the deal and said: “MPs from all parties have missed the opportunity to respect the outcome of the referendum, deliver on Brexit and protect jobs across the UK.”

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “There is clearly no majority in the house for ‘no-deal’.

“Without this deal, or something like it, I am concerned that some members will go against the will of the UK people and attempt to stop Brexit.”