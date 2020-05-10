North-east MPs sign letter to PM over international sanctions

Two north-east MPs have signed a letter to the prime minister alongside more than 120 others to urge the UK to make it clear to Israel that any annexation of occupied Palestinian territory will have “severe consequences”.

SNP MPs Stephen Flynn, who represents Aberdeen South, and Richard Thomson, who represents Gordon, have both signed the letter to Boris Johnson.

The correspondence, which was organised by the Council for Arab British Understanding (Caabu), has 127 signatures from politicians across all parties in Britain.

It states than when Russia illegally annexed Crimea in 2014, “Britain quite properly opposed these acts with appropriate measures, including robust sanctions”.

The letter argues that any move in the West Bank would require a similar response to be made by the UK Government.

Caabu director Chris Doyle said: “Sanctions should not be entered into lightly but such an action would more than warrant it, just as we did with Russia over Crimea.”

A Foreign and Commonwealth Office spokeswoman said they would respond to the letter in “due course”.