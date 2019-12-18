North-east MP’s Scotland Office role after shuffle

A north-east MP has been appointed to the UK Government by the Prime Minister.

Scottish Conservative Douglas Ross, who was re-elected as MP for Moray in Thursday’s General Election, was given the position after a reshuffle was made.

He is now a minister at the Scotland Office and started his duties at Dover House yesterday.

He said: “Being re-elected as Moray’s MP is the greatest privilege I will have in politics and I’m thrilled to be representing my home area again in this new session of Parliament.

“As ever, after an election, there is a reshuffle and on Monday night the Prime Minister spoke with me and asked if I would join the Government as a minister in the Scotland Office which I was pleased to accept.

“I’m honoured and excited to be entering Government at such an important time while also continuing to do the job I love.”