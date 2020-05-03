North-east MP’s praise for new Covid-19 testing centres

An MP has praised efforts to establish covid-19 testing centres in the north-east.

Two new mobile units have been set up in Elgin and Peterhead, with 13 being rolled out across Scotland as part of the UK Government testing programme.

David Duguid, Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan, said: “It is great to see these UK Armed Services pop-up testing centres in the north-east.

“The response locally to this announcement has already been very positive.

“Applying for a test is a simple process. If you have symptoms and you are a key worker, unable to work from home or over-65, then you are eligible.

“There will be a limit to how many people can be tested so I urge local residents to be patient.

“But this is a clear step in the right direction as we work to contain the spread of this virus and try to avoid a deadly second wave.”

Eligible key workers can book a slot at a testing unit at https://self-referral.test-for-coronavirus.service.gov.uk/