North-east MPs must ‘hang heads in shame’ for supporting unlawful suspension of Parliament, says Aberdeen MSP

An Aberdeen MSP today claimed Conservative MPs in the north-east should “hang their heads in shame” for supporting the Prime Minister’s unlawful suspension of Parliament.

Kevin Stewart, Aberdeen Central SNP MSP, said Boris Johnson “must resign” following the ruling that suspending Parliament was unlawful, adding the north-east Conservative MPs who supported him should “consider their position”.

The party’s north-east Members of Parliament said while they respect the legal ruling, they are “disappointed” by its outcome, adding that the country needs to move on to deliver Brexit after three years of debate.

But Mr Stewart said: “By acting unlawfully and misleading the country, he shut down democracy to avoid scrutiny of his disastrous Brexit plans.

“His position is utterly untenable and any north-east Tory MPs who supported Mr Johnson’s unlawful actions should hang their heads in shame and they, too, should consider their position.

“Independent analysis has shown Aberdeen will be the hardest-hit city by Brexit and for Tory MPs like Ross Thomson, it is time to face the music.”

North-east Labour MSP Lewis Macdonald said the Prime Minister should “consider his position”, adding that Conservative politicians should recognise their leader had “crossed the boundary of what is acceptable”.

He said: “For the Supreme Court to unanimously determine the Prime Minister has broken the law in proroguing Parliament is as serious as we can get.

“There appears to me to be two people responsible, one is Boris Johnson and the other is his chief adviser.

“I would hope that Tory MPs here and everywhere else would recognise that their leader has crossed the boundary what is acceptable.”

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman welcomed the unanimous decision of the UK Supreme Court.

She added: “However, it is a damning indictment of this Tory Prime Minister that it has reached this unprecedented stage.

“We are clear – Boris Johnson must resign. It is shocking that he has not already done so.

“It is disgraceful that Scottish Tory MPs have followed the orders of their Westminster bosses and have put their own party interests above the interests of Scotland.

“Parliament must now come together to ensure that the threat of no-deal Brexit is blocked and, should he not resign, the Prime Minister should be held to account through a vote of no confidence.”

Meanwhile, Andrew Bowie, Scottish Conservative MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, said he was “disappointed” by the verdict but added it must be “respected”.

He said: “As we return today, the MPs that are so desperate to come back during conference season must say what it is they want. We have a Parliament that cannot be prorogued, that won’t vote for an election and has failed three times to back a deal to leave the EU.

“We have had three years of debate on this issue – and the public are thoroughly fed-up of it.”

Banffshire and Buchan Coast Stewart Stevenson SNP MSP said: “The unanimous judgement sends a strong message of democratic outrage to the Tory Government.

“The Prime Minister must accept that you can’t bypass democracy and must now seek to work with the devolved institutions of the UK to secure a deal.

“Mr Johnson must resign having acted outwith the law.”

In response to Mr Stevenson’s question, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “Paragraph 60 of the judgement does talk about the consultation that is required with the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Assembly.

“I hope that any steps taken now by the Westminster Government, that this principle of consulting the Scottish Parliament and the Welsh Parliament is respected in a way that it hasn’t always been previously.

“We need to move on.”