North-east MPs meet fishing leaders

Two MPs have met fishing industry leaders in the north-east ahead of Britain’s exit from the EU.

Scotland Minister Colin Clark MP, who also represents Gordon, and Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid toured Peterhead fish market and a processing plant in Fraserburgh to listen to the views of those working in the sector.

The pair met Scottish Fishermen’s Federation outgoing chief executive Bertie Armstrong and his successor Elspeth Macdonald in Peterhead.

The visit also took in Fraserburgh, including a meeting with harbour master Tommy Boyle and a tour of International Fish Canners.

Mr Duguid said he was “delighted” to join the new Scotland Minister on the visit.

He added: “I have been a consistent supporter of the Scottish fishing industry since my election and remain in close contact with the sector as we prepare to leave the EU.”