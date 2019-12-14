North-east MPs lay out their pledges – West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine winner Andrew Bowie

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie:

It has been an absolute privilege to represent the people of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine for the past two years, and I am delighted to have been returned as the member of parliament.

This was a very close contest and I would like to pay tribute to my team who worked incredibly hard over the course of the campaign.

I hope we can now move forward as a country and focus, as the Prime Minister said during the campaign, on investing in public services like the NHS, and growing our economy.

For my part, I will ensure the delivery of Conservative manifesto promises to agree a sector deal for oil and gas, extra funding for our farmers and a spirit duty review for our whisky industry.

There is also huge potential to grow our fishing industry as we leave the EU.

The SNP may have enjoyed success at this election, but my view that Scotland is far better off as part of the United Kingdom has not changed.

I will always fight to preserve our union and stand against calls for a return to the division of 2014.