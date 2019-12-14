North-east MPs lay out their pledges – Moray winner Douglas Ross

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

Moray MP Douglas Ross:

I’m incredibly honoured and proud to have been re-elected to represent my home area in the House of Commons.

As I prepare to head back to Westminster, there are a number of projects filling my inbox.

Top of my list is ensuring the Heads of Terms for the Moray Growth Deal are signed.

This investment in our area is the result of successful campaigning in Moray, and the UK and Scottish Governments backing this bid financially to make it the highest funded growth deal in the country.

Of course, getting the Prime Minister’s Brexit deal through Parliament will be one of the first pieces of business for the new government.

Finally, the SNP, Labour, Lib Dems and the Scottish Conservatives all had MPs standing in this election who were not returned.

The make-up of the representation from Scotland has changed, but the map and overall vote does not even come close to matching the position the SNP were in following the 2015 general election.

There was no mandate for IndyRef2 with 56 MPs. There isn’t one with 47 SNP-backed MPs.