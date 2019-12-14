North-east MPs lay out their pledges – Banff and Buchan winner David Duguid

The north-east’s winning election candidates today give Evening Express readers their thoughts on a hard-fought campaign, the dramatic result – and the issues facing their communities.

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid:

I am delighted and honoured to have been returned as the member of parliament for Banff and Buchan.

We entered this campaign with a very clear message to oppose a second Scottish independence referendum and to get Brexit sorted.

The people of Banff and Buchan responded by granting me an increased majority from 2017 and 50% of the vote.

With a majority Conservative government in Westminster, we can now move forward and deliver on the result of the 2016 EU referendum.

I have always said Brexit presents a huge opportunity for our fishing industry – but also the chance to create a fairer funding system for Scottish farmers and to boost exports.

It was a difficult night for the Scottish Conservatives – despite huge success south of the border. And unfortunately, we now have Nicola Sturgeon back demanding another referendum.

I will always stand up for Scotland’s place in the union and the huge benefits that come from being part of the UK.