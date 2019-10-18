North-east MPs give views on Brexit deal

As a Brexit deal has been agreed by Boris Johnson and EU leaders, north-east politicians will get the chance to vote for or against the agreement tomorrow.

All the north-east’s Scottish Conservative party representatives are backing the deal while the region’s only SNP MP says it’s the worst yet.

Aberdeen South MP Ross Thomson said the prime minister has defied his critics, and urged MPs to back the arrangement in the House of Commons.

He said: “All the naysayers screamed that it would be impossible to renegotiate with the EU.

“However, Boris has been Prime Minister for 85 days and against all the odds he’s pulled off a new deal that means Britain will no longer be bound by EU laws and taxes, that ends the supremacy of the European Court in Britain, that removes the anti-democratic backstop ensuring that the people of Northern Ireland are in control of the laws they live by and we will be able to strike our own free trade deals.

“Therefore it is a new deal that means that we finally take back control of our laws, trade, borders and money without disruption, and provides the basis of a new relationship with the EU based on free trade and friendly cooperation.

“It’s now time for MPs to step up and get Brexit sorted.”

Aberdeen North SNP MP Kirsty Blackman, however, said deal reached yesterday was bad for Scotland.

She said: “I can’t believe Boris Johnson has secured a worse deal than Theresa May.

“The reality is people will be worse off as a result of this.

“People in Northern Ireland have what they voted and so do people in England and Wales, but the people of Scotland have been deserted.

“I don’t know what will happen on Saturday. We will have to wait and see.

“I don’t trust Boris Johnson and will have to see the details of the deal.

“We will continue talking with other parties about this.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Conservative MPs agreed with Mr Thomson, and also spoke of their support.

David Duguid, who represents Banff and Buchan, said: “I have voted three times now for a deal to leave the EU.

“I will be supporting leaving the EU on 31 October with the deal.

“It’s time to get Brexit sorted so that we can all move on.”

Colin Clark, MP for the Gordon constituency, said: “We have a deal that works for the UK and the EU, that protects jobs and gets Brexit done.

“The SNP’s claim Boris Johnson did not want a deal is exposed as nonsense. Will they now do the right thing, respect the referendum and move on?”

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie praised the business side of the deal and said it would give peace of mind to EU nationals.

He added: “It’s a good deal that has removed the backstop but, crucially for Scottish business, it maintains a just-in-time customs model, sets in train our leaving the CFP, and gives certainty to thousands of EU nationals.

“Under this deal, they will be free to work and live in the UK.”