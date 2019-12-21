North-east MP’s call for farm scheme

An MP has called for a seasonal farm worker scheme to increase to accommodate the demands of the Scottish agriculture industry.

Andrew Bowie wants 70,000 workers to be given temporary visas to help with fruit and vegetable picking.

The scheme has been expanded to 10,000 applicants but Mr Bowie has written to Home Secretary Priti Patel to make this number higher.

His constituency, West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, has a significant soft fruit and vegetable production industry, with labour being a problem over the last 20 years.

Mr Bowie said: “There is concern that this number is still far off where it needs to be if the industry is going to be able to deliver the high quality fruit and vegetables that are grown across the UK, and indeed in my constituency of West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine.”