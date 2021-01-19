North-east MP welcomes pharmacy code word for victims of domestic abuse

A north-east MP has praised a new initiative designed to help victims of domestic abuse.

The Ask for ANI scheme has been brought in at pharmacies across the UK, where when asked, a trained worker will offer a private space where they can find out if the victim needs to speak to the police, or would like access to support services.

It follows a commitment to take action by the UK Government in recognition of the impact that Covid-19 restrictions have had on the ability of victims to reach out for help.

The scheme has been welcomed by Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid.

He said: “The ‘stay at home’ message has been vital in our efforts to tackle Coronavirus. But for many people, home is not a safe place to be.

“This new initiative could provide a lifeline for people who are extremely vulnerable and in need of support

“Staff at pharmacies will be able to provide a safe and discreet space for anyone that sounds the alarm.

“This service will be available at more than 2,000 Boots stores on High Streets across the country, as well as 255 independent pharmacies.

“I think it will prove to be a really valuable service for people during what is a very challenging period as the Covid-19 restrictions continue.”