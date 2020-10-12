North-east MP welcomes job support measures

A north-east MP has welcomed new job support measures announced by the UK Government.

Douglas Ross, the recently-appointed leader of the Scottish Conservatives, hailed changes to the Job Support Scheme made by Chancellor Rishi Sunak.

Under the scheme, companies which are forced to close by law will have up to two-thirds of workers’ wages paid by the Government.

Any business required to close over the winter months will be eligible for support, while it will also apply to firms which have been shut since lockdown began in March.

Mr Ross, the MP for Moray, said: “Once again, the UK Government is providing a safety net to protect workers and businesses affected by Coronavirus restrictions.

“This announcement will mean an extra £700million for Scotland.

“It will make a huge difference to businesses that are forced to close their doors due to new restrictions imposed over the winter months.

“I sincerely hope that there will not be a need for blanket closures here in Moray.

“But if any business or individual sector is asked to shut down over the coming months, then this package of support from the Chancellor will help them to stay afloat.

“Workers and businesses in Moray have already benefited hugely from the HMRC furlough scheme and the various grants and loans made available.

“It is welcome to see that the UK Government is once again prepared to stand by any businesses in this area that will suffer in the months ahead.”