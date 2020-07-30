North-east MP welcomes events organised for UK Parliament Week

A north-east MP has welcomed events which have been organised as part of the 10th annual UK Parliament Week.

The week-long festival takes place from November 1 and aims to help people understand about what the UK parliament does, and to empower people to get involved in the political process.

Community groups, organisations and schools in Gordon are being invited to sign up to host an activity during the week.

Richard Thomson, SNP MP for Gordon said: “This year marks ten years of UK Parliament Week. Last year, 18 Parliament Week events took place in Gordon, giving people a chance to engage with how the political and parliamentary process affects each of us in our daily lives.

“It’s been really encouraging to see events being organised aimed specifically at younger people in the area, but it would be great to have more.

“I’m certain it will be an interesting and educational week and of course, my office and I are ready to help with events in any way that we can.”

To sign up to UK Parliament Week visit www.ukparliamentweek.org/en/sign-up