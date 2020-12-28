North-east MP welcomes Brexit trade deal

A north-east MP has welcomed a trade deal being signed by the UK and EU.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced on Christmas Eve that a “zero tariff, zero quota” deal had been agreed following months of negotiations.

The deal covers a range of different key industries, and will come into place from January 31 when the UK’s membership to the EU formally ends.

Scottish Conservative MP for Banff and Buchan David Duguid has praised the deal being made.

He said: “It is very welcome to see the UK and EU agree an historic trade deal.

“This has been a long and difficult negotiation, but credit to the negotiating teams for reaching agreement just in time for Christmas.

“The deal will provide some much-needed certainty for businesses and will allow the UK to continue to trade with our European partners while striking deals in new markets around the world.

“And, of course, we will be taking sovereign control over our coastal waters as we leave the Common Fisheries Policy.”

He added: “It is also important to note that, having left the EU, the UK is already taking part in bilateral negotiations with Norway and the Faroes – something the EU used to do previously on our behalf.

“MPs will have the chance to vote on the deal in the House of Commons before the end of the year.

“I will be taking time to study the fine detail of what has been agreed and of course I continue to engage with the industry in Banff and Buchan and across Scotland.”