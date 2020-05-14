North-east MP urges public to support region’s historic sites

A north-east MP has urged members of the public to support historic properties after the National Trust for Scotland warned jobs could be lost due to coronavirus.

The organisation runs 11 properties in the region, including Haddo House, Mar Lodge Estate and Drum Castle.

All the charity’s sites have been closed since March because of Covid-19 – and with only a few set to reopen when safe this year, 429 of its staff are at risk of redundancy.

A total of 70% of workers have been furloughed as part of the UK Government’s job retention scheme.

Now West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie has called on the public to renew memberships to help support “iconic” sites in Aberdeenshire.

He said: “The lockdown is having a devastating impact on the National Trust in Scotland and across the UK.

“The UK Government has pledged to continue the furlough scheme for all those unable to work due to Covid-19 until October.

“However the NTS’ drastic actions to survive will take much longer to save all its staff.

“It looks after so many of our historic, iconic sites in Aberdeenshire.

“Please keep your membership and support its fundraising campaign when launched.”

NTS bosses previously announced they would look to sell off non-heritage land and property and seek support from the Scottish Government and grant-giving organisations.

They also said the charity’s income was forecast to drop by £28 million this year, while it has made investment losses of £46 million due to stock market conditions.