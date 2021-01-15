North-east MP urges government to ‘sort out Brexit mess’

A north-east MP has called on ministers to “sort out this mess” inflicted on the fishing industry by the UK’s exit from the European Union.

Since the Brexit transition period ended, seafood companies have warned they are facing significant challenges as a result of increased journey times due to border checks.

They say they have also faced difficulties with additional paperwork.

Last week, north-east smoked salmon producer John Ross Jr wrote a letter to UK ministers – accusing the government of providing incorrect information to businesses.

Now Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn has stepped into the row, calling on the ministers to apologise and compensate businesses for the money they have lost.

Mr Flynn said: “John Ross Jr is a historic and successful business within Aberdeen so the fact that the Secretary of State didn’t even bother to acknowledge the very real and serious concerns that they raised defies belief – the Tories promised everything under the sun to our fishing industry, but instead they’ve washed their hands of responsibility.

“Independent research showed Aberdeen was the city set to be hardest hit by Brexit and the plight of the fishing industry within our city walls really brings home what an utter shambles the whole process has been – the UK Government must apologise to John Ross Jr, but most importantly they must sort this mess out and compensate all such businesses immediately.”

In its letter, John Ross Jr said staff had “spent years conducting practice runs with hauliers, drafting post-Brexit documentation in readiness for 2021 and recruiting the services of specialists including French lawyers”.

The firm added: “Over recent weeks in the lead-up to Brexit, we’ve been provided with incorrect information.

“The advice on offer has fallen woefully short when it comes to one of the most important commercial issues of our time.

“It feels as though our own government has thrown us into the cold Atlantic waters without a lifejacket.”

In response to a question from Mr Flynn in parliament, environment, food and rural affairs George Eustice said: “The salmon industry in Scotland benefits from tariff-free access [to the EU], and while there have been some problems the salmon trade has continued.

“We estimate there are around 20 to 30 lorries a day, predominantly carrying Scottish salmon.”