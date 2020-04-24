North-east MP steps down from council position

A north-east politician has announced he will stand down as councillor.

SNP MP for Gordon, Richard Thomson, has written to the chief executive of Aberdeenshire Council to formally tender his resignation as a councillor for the Ellon and District ward.

Mr Thomson said: “It has been an honour and a privilege to have had the chance to serve as a councillor for Ellon and District and as a member of Aberdeenshire Council.

“I’d like to thank everyone I’ve worked beside over that time who has helped me along the way and made it such a worthwhile experience.

“When I was first elected, it never occurred to me that I might end up leading the council just three years later.

“I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to try to make the Ellon and District ward, as well as Aberdeenshire, a better place to be, and to be able to have helped so many people along the way.

He added: “Since 2017, I’ve also thoroughly enjoyed leading the council opposition and helping a new group of councillors to find their feet.

“Under the leadership of Councillor Petrie I know the group I’m leaving will be in excellent hands.

“Now the council budget process is completed and my SNP Group colleagues have had a chance to elect a new leader, the time is right for me to step back from the council and concentrate 100% on being the MP for the Gordon constituency.”