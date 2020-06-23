North-east MP speaks of pride in legislation going through UK Parliament

A north-east MP has told of his “immense pride and hope” as a landmark piece of legislation is now making its way through the UK Parliament.

Andrew Bowie, MP for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine, is a member of the committee responsible for examining the Domestic Abuse Bill 2019-21, which will have its first reading in the Commons.

The bill aims to define domestic abuse to help victims and the public understand the type of behaviour it constitutes and help more victims come forward.

Mr Bowie said it will explain abuse as financial, verbal and emotional as well as physical and sexual.

He said: “I know the UK Government is fully committed to enacting this vital legislation as soon as possible.

“This is landmark legislation that will widen the protection offered to all UK residents at home and abroad.

“As well as widening the context of what constitutes abuse, critically it is about patterns of behaviour over time.

“Prosecutors will have greater ability and scope to examine multiple incidents.

“It is a matter of immense pride and hope that this parliament will give victims more of a voice when reporting abuse.”

In Scotland, it will add protection for victims of abusive behaviour at home and abroad.