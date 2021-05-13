North-east MP slams ‘disgraceful’ sensory playpark vandals

A north-east MP has slammed “disgraceful” vandals who wrecked equipment at a newly-refurbished sensory play area.

The Den in Turriff had just undergone £37,000 improvements to make it fully inclusive – but a spate of antisocial behaviour has led to some of the new equipment being damaged beyond repair.

In the latest incident, which has been reported to police, the sensory water funnel was burned, leaving holes that means the water just pours out. Two Perspex peep windows have also been spoilt.

Volunteer group Friends of the Den, which carried out the work, has said it will not be responsible for any more improvements as a result.

‘Shameful’ vandalism of playpark

Banff and Buchan MP David Duguid described the acts as “shameful” and urged anyone with information to contact Police Scotland.

He said: “This disgraceful vandalism of our local playpark is just shameful. I am particularly disappointed on behalf of Friends of the Den who I wrote to in 2019 supporting the redevelopment of the park.

“The Den was recently revamped with fundraising help from the local school and other during lockdown. It is a great place to go and was welcomed by the town.

“And as a sensory park, it is accessible and welcoming to all, which makes it all the worse that the actions of a mindless few are spoiling the result of the hard work of many in Turriff.

“If anyone has any information about the vandals, please call 101 and report it.”

The Friends group worked hard to create a play space for children suitable for all ages and abilities after realising Turriff has limited facilities, particularly for those in wheelchairs or mental health problems.

Morag Lightning, who chairs the group, added: “We did a survey and found that the sensory equipment helped these children. Our feeling was that the park already had things for able-bodied children so we wanted to start with accessible and sensory so that every kid had more than one piece of equipment.”