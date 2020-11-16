North-east MP slams Chancellor’s ‘wilful ignorance’ on Universal Credit

A north-east MP has slammed the Chancellor after he failed to commit to extending the Universal Credit top-up.

People receiving the benefit are currently eligible to receive an extra £20 per week due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The UK Government is facing pressure to extend the initiative as it has done with its job retention scheme, which will now continue until March.

However, Chancellor Rishi Sunak refused to commit to an extension when pressed in Parliament by Aberdeen South MP Stephen Flynn.

And he insisted Scottish MPs and the Scottish Government had the tools at their disposal to fund an extension of the top-up.

In response to questioning by Mr Flynn, Mr Sunak said: “The Scottish Government are due to outline a budget at some point soon and, in respect of tax and welfare policy, if that is something the Honourable Gentleman and the Scottish Government want to do, I am sure they have every tool and lever at their disposal to do exactly that.”

However, despite the Chancellor’s response, Universal Credit remains the responsibility of the UK Government – not their counterparts at Holyrood.

The past year has seen a sharp rise in the number of people relying on the benefit in the north-east – an increase which has been attributed to the economic impact of the pandemic.

Recent statistics published by the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) show the number of people signing up to receive Universal Credit in Aberdeen went from less than 8,000 in March to more than 17,000 in September – a rise of around 120%.

Mr Flynn said: “It’s this wilful ignorance and disregard for people struggling to get by which sums up the UK Government’s response to coronavirus – Universal Credit is reserved to Westminster and for Mr Sunak to suggest otherwise is utter rubbish.

“There are 17,000 people across Aberdeen who are relying on Universal Credit so the last thing those folk need is the Tories cutting back on payments – the Chancellor once said he would do all he could support everyone through this pandemic, but that support doesn’t seem extend to those most in need.

“Mr Sunak alone has the power to maintain the £20-per-week Universal Credit uplift to support those people hit hardest by the pandemic and he must commit to deliver this vital safety net.”

When the Evening Express asked for clarity on whether Universal Credit was the responsibility of the UK or Scottish Government, a spokesman for the Treasury insisted the department had nothing to add to Mr Sunak’s assertion.