North-east MP sings praises of community response to pandemic

A north-east MP has praised the community spirit shown during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Moray MP Douglas Ross said he was “heartened and encouraged” by the public response to the virus.

He said: “We have been living with these severe restrictions for several weeks now and nearly every aspect of our daily lives has had to change as the vast majority of us have never experienced anything like this before.

“I’m heartened and encouraged by the strength of community across Moray as people volunteered for any role which supported the greater needs of those less able.

“Moray has responded in a stoic and resourceful manner to this war against a horrible and destructive virus.

“Remember if we stay at home and protect our NHS, we will save lives.”

