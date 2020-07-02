North-east MP says he is ‘recovering well’ after surgery

A north-east MP says he is “fine and recovering well” after undergoing surgery earlier today.

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine MP Andrew Bowie was treated in the emergency department of Guys and St Thomas’ hospital in London.

He has not revealed the details of his condition – but paid tribute to the NHS staff who treated him.

Mr Bowie said: “So, a rather unexpected rush to Guys and St Thomas’ A and E this morning. All fine and recovering well following a small op, but reinforcing in me how much a debt we owe to our amazing NHS staff who have looked after me today and all who need them, when they need them across the country.”

Conservative MP Mr Bowie was treated at the same hospital where Prime Minister Boris Johnson received treatment for Covid-19 earlier this year.