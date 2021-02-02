North-east MP says budget will help Covid-19 recovery

A north-east MP has said the Scottish Government’s proposed budget will aid the country’s recovery from Covid-19.

Last week finance secretary Kate Forbes announced her plan for the coming financial year.

It includes increased spending on the NHS, which has faced significant challenges as a result of coronavirus.

Now Gordon MP Richard Thomson has claimed the proposals will help Scotland recover from the pandemic if they are approved by MSPs next month.

He said: “The proposed Scottish Budget shows the commitment of the Scottish Government to help Scotland tackle the pandemic and build a better Scotland as we emerge from its shadow.

“Our NHS has coped admirably throughout this trying time and the allocation of these funds recognises the vital role it will play as we rebuild our society, including the testing and vaccinations programmes as well as combatting the affect the pandemic has had on mental health and wellbeing.

“Young people in Scotland deserve investment in their future, whether that’s in schools and the school estate, or whether it’s in the job opportunities of the future. That’s what this budget will deliver, and I’d urge MSPs to give it their support so that together we can ensure Scotland’s economy and public services have the best possible opportunity to bounce back in the wake of the pandemic.”