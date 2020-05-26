North-east MP quits Government over Dominic Cummings row

A north-east MP has announced his resignation from UK government over the Dominic Cummings row.
Moray MP Doulgas Ross has this morning published a letter outlining his decision to quit Under Secretary of State for Scotland.
He wrote: “It is a position I have relished and one I’ve committed to wholeheartedly since my appointment.
“There was much I still hoped to do in this role but events over the last few days mean I can no longer serve as a member of this government.”
Mr Ross said he had “never met” Dominic Cummings and accepted his statement from yesterday afternoon.
He added: “However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them.”
I look forward to continuing to stand up for the people of Moray from the back benches.”
I haven't commented publicly on the situation with Dominic Cummings as I have waited to hear the full details. I welcome the statement to clarify matters, but there remains aspects of the explanation which I have trouble with. As a result I have resigned as a government Minister. pic.twitter.com/6yXLyMzItJ
— Douglas Ross MP (@Douglas4Moray) May 26, 2020
Help support quality local journalism … become a digital subscriber to the Evening Express
For as little as £5.99 a month you can access all of our content, including Premium articles.Subscribe