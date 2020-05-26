North-east MP quits Government over Dominic Cummings row

A north-east MP has announced his resignation from UK government over the Dominic Cummings row.

Moray MP Doulgas Ross has this morning published a letter outlining his decision to quit Under Secretary of State for Scotland.

He wrote: “It is a position I have relished and one I’ve committed to wholeheartedly since my appointment.

“There was much I still hoped to do in this role but events over the last few days mean I can no longer serve as a member of this government.”

Mr Ross said he had “never met” Dominic Cummings and accepted his statement from yesterday afternoon.

He added: “However, these were decisions many others felt were not available to them.”

I look forward to continuing to stand up for the people of Moray from the back benches.”