North-east MP praises groups kindness during lockdown

An MSP has praised groups across the north-east for their acts of kindness displayed during the coronavirus pandemic.

This week marks Mental Health Awareness Week, with kindness chosen as this year’s theme.

Gordon MP Richard Thomson said that the simple acts of kindness in his constituency have shown how much consideration people have for others.

He said: “From the Ellon Round Table’s Santa Sleigh going round to collect donations for the foodbank, and Inverurie ‘Helping Hands’ reaching out to those who need assistance, there have been many outstanding acts of kindness recently throughout the Gordon area.

“More widely, we’ve also seen companies donating tablet computers to help bring families together digitally; local shops delivering goods for those who cannot leave home; fitness instructors running free online classes and local businesses supporting community efforts in many other small but crucial ways which help to make life better for everyone.

“They deserve our gratitude for helping to keep people connected and helping all of us remember that even in difficult times, there will always be many, many people working selflessly to do the best they can to help others.”

Mark Rowland, chief executive of the Mental Health Foundation, said: “This year may be the most important week we have ever hosted, as we cope with and begin think about recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic. We must do all we can to reduce the psychological and social impacts of the pandemic which are likely to last far longer than its physical effects.”

