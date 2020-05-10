North-east MP praises charity after volunteer army makes waves

A charity has been praised by a north-east MP after recruiting an army of thousands of volunteers to help vulnerable people.

Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland has welcomed more than 4,000 of its “Kindness Volunteers” since lockdown began.

The charity matches them with individuals in the community who are in need of support, offering services such as regular phone calls or help with shopping, collecting medication or walking dogs.

Now Gordon MP Richard Thomson has praised the impact of the volunteers.

He said: “Kindness Volunteers are supporting people in various ways to help them cope with the changes we have faced in every day life.

“The work that Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland are doing to facilitate this is a great show of how we can support and help others through this difficult time. My thanks go out to the volunteers giving up their time in Gordon and across Scotland.”

Jane-Claire Judson, chief executive at Chest Heart and Stroke Scotland, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the amazing response we have had from volunteers who want to help people across Scotland.

“If you need help with anything, from your shopping to simply chatting to someone over the phone, we are here for you. Pick up the phone and give us call us today and we will match you with a volunteer in your area.

“No one should be left to fight this virus alone. We are here to help.”

